Schoolgirl’s bio asbestos project gets Prez pat

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Sriyanka Samal, a Class X student of Utkal Bharati Vidyapitha at Khaliborai in Hindol, has brought laurels to the State. President Ram Nath Kovind has awarded her for her innovative project bio asbestos.

The President lauded Sriyanka’s project during the Festival of Innovations and Entrepreneurship (FINE) held at Gandhinagar from March 15 to 18.Speaking about her innovation, she said, “The bio asbestos project will not only help protect ourselves from the ill-effects of global warming but also provide employment opportunities for people in rural areas. I used palm leaves and latex of Mahul trees to produce the bio asbestos which will protect residents from the rising heat.”

Earlier, she was selected in the 7th national level exhibition and project competition held at IIT, Delhi in February.“I was surprised to see the President inquiring about my project and he called the photographer and took pictures with me after my presentation,” she said.