Scribe assaulted while conducting opinion poll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A City-based journalist was attacked by miscreants while he was conducting an opinion poll in Puri district on Thursday.Chandan Paikray, who works with a news channel, said he along with his team had gone to Astaranga in the evening when four persons waylaid them while they were leaving after interacting with the locals. “We were asking people whether they will cast their votes basing on political parties, candidates or development. While leaving Astaranga’s market area, four motorcycle-borne persons waylaid us and asked me to take their opinion also. When I came out of the car to take their opinion, they started thrashing me,” Paikray said. The journalist sustained injuries after being attacked with a brick.

Police managed to nab one of the miscreants from the spot while the others managed to flee. He alleged that the attackers were supporters of a local leader. Astaranga police later registered a case under sections 294, 307, 323, 341, 427, 506 and 34 of IPC.Meanwhile, police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the other miscreants involved in the crime.