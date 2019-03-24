Home States Odisha

Snatching spree on, student targeted for phone

Published: 24th March 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Snatching menace continues to stalk the residents of the Capital. On Saturday, a Utkal University student lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police alleging that some bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone in VSS Nagar.

As per the complaint filed by the student, Dhrutidipta Nayak, she was standing in front of her hostel with the phone in her hand when two men came on a motorcycle and snatched the phone. Though she put up a fight, the two managed to flee with the phone. One of Nayak’s friends saw the miscreants and called locals for help. He also followed them on a two-wheeler but they threatened him of dire consequences.
Later, the miscreants’ collided with a truck and escaped leaving the motorcycle. Police have seized the vehicle.“As per initial investigation, we found that the motorcycle used in the crime was stolen. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” Saheed Nagar police said.

In another incident, a man was stabbed with a knife in Bankuala area under Saheed Nagar police limits on Saturday over a personal dispute. The injured person is Subhrat Das. Das was drinking alcohol with the accused when an argument broke out between them. The accused stabbed Das with a knife. “The condition of Das is stable and we have detained the man,” said Saheed Nagar IIC Biranchi Pati.

Earlier this week, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty had issued an advisory to the police asking them to take preventive measures to tackle such crimes.

The advisory was issued after three bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a security guard of a convention centre on Tankapani Road on March 16. The previous day, five snatchings were reported in the City.

