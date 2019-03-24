Home States Odisha

State to provide over 37K wheelchairs

Of 12.4 lakh PwDs in the State as per the 2011 census, 4.7 lakh are eligible voters.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking all States to initiate barrier-free measures for the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) for voting, State Government has directed all district social service officers (DSSOs) to make provisions of wheelchairs at election booths.

The department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has empanelled suppliers for all districts and issued supply orders for delivery of wheelchairs at block and urban local body (ULB) levels.

As per the direction of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), each polling station will have ramp facility along with the provision of at least one wheelchair.  Since the State has 37,606 booths, the supply order has given to procure as many wheelchairs which will be delivered at the block and ULB points. Payments for the wheelchairs would be made from Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakshyama Samarthya Abhiyan (BBSA) scheme.     
Of 12.4 lakh PwDs in the State as per the 2011 census, 4.7 lakh are eligible voters. The CEO has also asked the State Government to provide volunteers who can help PwDs at the polling stations. The district election officers have also been asked to prepare constituency and polling station wise maps of PwD in coordination with the officials concerned and the process is likely to be completed soon.  The election authority has identified PwDs under different categories, including physical disabilities, speech and sight disability. Arrangements would be made accordingly to see that these people exercise their franchise without difficulty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp