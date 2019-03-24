Three of a family drown post Holi celebrations

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tragedy struck Paswan family of Sambalpur when three members, including two minors, drowned in river Bheden after Holi celebrations. The fire brigade personnel retrieved the bodies on Saturday morning.The deceased are Raju Paswan (29), son Badal Paswan (8) and daughter Subha Paswan (7) of Banahi village under Nauhatta police limits of Rohtas district in Bihar.

Raju and his two children went to the river around 2 pm to take a bath after Holi celebration. As they did not return home, Raju’s wife Kamala Devi went to the river in search of them.On failing to locate them, she returned home and informed other family members who launched a search along with some neighbours. They also informed police and fire brigade in the evening. The fire brigade personnel launched a search operation but had to stop it after some time due to darkness. They resumed the search operation on Saturday and retrieved the bodies of the trio from the river.

Raju was working as contractual labourer in Bhusan Power and Steel Limited at Thelkuli and was staying with his family at Colonypada. Inspector-in-Charge of Thelkuli police station, Suresh Sahu, said an unnatural death case has been registered. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

Revelry claims one life in Jajpur

Jajpur: A youth, Niranjan Parmanik, drowned in river Kharasrota while taking bath after playing Holi on Friday. The 22-year-old of Ishwarpur village under Jajpur Sadar police limits was taking bath near Baruan with his friends when he slipped and got drowned. On being informed, fire fighters reached the spot and retrieved the body. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Picnicker meets watery grave

Baripada: A picnic reveller Akshaya Sharma died after slipping into Sitakund, a water body formed by waterfall, in Similipal forest of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. Sharma of Vivekananda Marg in Balasore district and his three friends had come to the waterfall on the eve of Holi for picnic when he slipped into the water body while taking bath. His friends rescued him and rushed him to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Baripada Sadar police registered a case.