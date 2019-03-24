Traffic constable felicitated for service beyond duty

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday felicitated a traffic constable of Cuttack Urban Police District for rendering service beyond the call of duty.

The traffic constable, Umesh Parida, was on duty at Badambadi traffic post on March 21 when a person crossing the busy junction on foot met with an accident. A bus, which was making an u-turn at the traffic post, ran over the legs of Binay Kumar Mohanty.

Parida took a critically injured Mohanty to SCB Medical College and Hospital. As Mohanty needed two units of blood, Parida donated a unit and arranged another unit. After arrival of Mohanty’s family members, Parida left the hospital and joined duty.

In recognition of his selfless service to society, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty felicitated Parida with a citation.

“Parida has served beyond the call of duty which is a matter of pride for us. His role will be an inspiration for entire police department,” said the Police Commissioner. Steps would be taken to felicitate him at the State-level also.