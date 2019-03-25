Home States Odisha

Admin acts to enrol youth in voters’ list

The move has brought cheer to a 20-year-old Dalit Plus-Three student  Harichandan Mallick of Patana under Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  With  many instances of non-enrolment of eligible first time voters coming to the fore, the district administration has launched a special drive to ensure inclusion of the youngsters in the voters’ list.The administration’s move comes on the back of the TNIE report (Enrolment hassles upset youths in Jagatsinghpur) highlighting the omission of youngsters from the electoral rolls.

The move has brought cheer to a 20-year-old Dalit Plus-Three student  Harichandan Mallick of Patana under Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency. Harichandan’s plight was highlighted in the report following which the district administration has ordered the Block Development Officer, Jagatsinghpur and Executive Officer of Sanpur panchayat to take immediate steps for enrolling his name in the voters’ list. The formalities for enrolling him as a voter has been started by the officials concerned. 

Harichandan said he is proud to participate in the democratic exercise. “As a first time voter, I am overwhelmed by the sense of being a citizen of this nation,” he said. His father Ashok  Mallick though said the names of his three other children has not yet been included in the voters’ list. He said only Harichandan’s name has been included in the voters’ list while the names of his other son, Sanatan Mallick and daughter in-law, are yet to find mention in the list. 

However, several booth level officers, including Anganwadi workers, said many young voters, especially girls aged between 18 and 19, are not interested to include their names in the voters’ list as it would reveal their age and hamper their marriage prospects.

Young voters in the district have a strong stand on corruption and are seeking creation of new jobs, reducing red tape and effective administration from their elected representatives. A first time voter, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, who holds a degree in electrical engineering, said there are lots of industries in Paradip but no steps have been taken to open an engineering college in the area as a result of which youngsters are forced to move out for pursuing their studies.  Meanwhile, BDO of Jagatsinghpur Laganjit Rout said the  district administration has been taking steps and conducting awareness programmes in colleges and panchayats to increase enrolment of young voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp