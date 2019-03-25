Bakul celebrates ‘Day of Service’  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to develop an understanding that political engagement comes through participation in the process of creating change in society, city-based Bakul Foundation celebrated its ‘Day of Service’ at 12 slums here on Sunday. “The event aims at sensitising youngsters on issues faced by people living in slum areas and to encourage them on volunteerism and keep themselves engaged in such acts even if they move to other cities,” said Pooja Mishra, coordinator of the event.

Hundreds of school and college students, employees of IT companies and others joined the event as volunteers and organised activities like making of paper crafts and games for slum children. “Such activities in the slums will help promote social cohesion, foster better interaction, understand social issues and make youngsters more politically engaged through volunteerism,” Mishra added.

Bakul’s ‘Day of Service’ is being organised twice a year on Gandhi Jayanti and on Sunday in the last week of March from 2011. Apart from Bhubaneswar, the event was also organised in 10 cities across the country, including Cuttack, Angul, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Bakul’s founder Sujit Mohapatra said they also organise story telling sessions and other regular activities for children, including those from slums, at their centre here.