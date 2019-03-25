BJD to play king-maker at Centre, says Naveen

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that BJD will play a key role in Government formation at the Centre as no national party will get a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Launching the election campaign for the party, the Chief Minister asserted that BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha in the elections. “This time, conch (BJD’s election symbol) will win 21 out of 21 seats,” Naveen said and called upon people to vote for party candidates to redress the neglect of Odisha by the Centre.

Launching on the BJP and Congress, the Chief Minister said the national parties cannot work earnestly for the interests of the people of the State as they are controlled by their high commands. “They are afraid of raising issues of the State before their high commands. But for BJD, the people of Odisha are its high command,” he said.

In a strong rebuttal to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s barbs that his Government was remote-controlled by Modi, Naveen said the remote control of the BJD is with the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.Targeting the saffron party for not fulfilling its election promises, the Chief Minister said according special category State status to Odisha was number one point in the election manifesto of BJP for the 2014 polls. “However, BJP forgot the promise after coming to power,” Naveen said.

The State has received investment proposals worth ` five lakh crore which will create employment opportunities for 30 lakh youths which will double if Odisha gets special category status, he added. Alleging that injustice has been done to Odisha and its youth, Naveen said the State has the poorest railway network in the country, but the Centre gets highest profit in the sector from here.



The Chief Minister said the Railways gets `20,000 crore from Odisha every year, but spends only `1000 crore for the State and the rest is utilised for other states. Asking the people whether this is not Central neglect, Naveen said the Centre has collected thousands of crores from Odisha from coal sector, but the State has got only pollution.

Criticising the BJP for supporting the Chhattisgarh Government in the Mahanadi river water dispute, the Chief Minister said Odisha got justice from the Supreme Court. Similarly, the BJP-led Central Government supported Andhra Pradesh on the Pollavaram dam issue, he said and added that Odisha is at the bottom in all Central Government infrastructure programmes including telecom, banking and National Highways.

The Chief Minister said BJD is the only party which has implemented 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the candidature of Pramila Bisoi from Aska Lok Sabha constituency, Naveen said the BJD is always working for empowering women. Besides, he highlighted the KALIA scheme under which 35 lakh farmers have already received assistance. Another 20 lakh farmers’ families have been listed and they will also get assistance under the scheme, he said.

