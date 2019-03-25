Home States Odisha

BJD to play king-maker at Centre, says Naveen

The Chief Minister said the Railways gets `20,000 crore from Odisha every year, but spends only `1000 crore for the State and the rest is utilised for other states.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the public meeting in Nayagarh on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

 NAYAGARH : Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that BJD will play a key role in Government formation at the Centre as no national party will get a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Launching the election campaign for the party, the Chief Minister asserted that BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha in the elections. “This time, conch (BJD’s election symbol) will win 21 out of 21 seats,” Naveen said and called upon people to vote for party candidates to redress the neglect of Odisha by the Centre.

Launching on the BJP and Congress, the Chief Minister said the national parties cannot work earnestly for the interests of the people of the State as they are controlled by their high commands. “They are afraid of raising issues of the State before their high commands. But for BJD, the people of Odisha are its high command,” he said.

In a strong rebuttal to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s barbs that his Government was remote-controlled by Modi, Naveen said the remote control of the BJD is with the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.Targeting the saffron party for not fulfilling its election promises, the Chief Minister said according special category State status to Odisha was number one point in the election manifesto of BJP for the 2014 polls. “However, BJP forgot the promise after coming to power,” Naveen said.

The State has received investment proposals worth ` five lakh crore which will create employment opportunities for 30 lakh youths which will double if Odisha gets special category status, he added.  Alleging that injustice has been done to Odisha and its youth, Naveen said the State has the poorest railway network in the country, but the Centre gets highest profit in the sector from here.

The Chief Minister said the Railways gets `20,000 crore from Odisha every year, but spends only `1000 crore for the State and the rest is utilised for other states. Asking the people whether this is not Central neglect, Naveen said the Centre has collected thousands of crores from Odisha from coal sector, but the State has got only pollution.

Criticising the BJP for supporting the Chhattisgarh Government in the Mahanadi river water dispute, the Chief Minister said Odisha got justice from the Supreme Court. Similarly, the BJP-led Central Government supported Andhra Pradesh on the Pollavaram dam issue, he said and added that Odisha is at the bottom in all Central Government infrastructure programmes including telecom, banking and National Highways.

The Chief Minister said BJD is the only party which has implemented 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the candidature of Pramila Bisoi from Aska Lok Sabha constituency, Naveen said the BJD is always working for empowering women. Besides, he highlighted the KALIA scheme under which 35 lakh farmers have already received assistance. Another 20 lakh farmers’ families have been listed and they will also get assistance under the scheme, he said.

NaveenspeakThis time, conch (BJD’s election symbol) will win 21 out of 21 seats
The Railways gets `20,000 crore from Odisha every year, but spends only `1000 crore for the State
The State has received investment proposals worth ` five lakh crore which will create employment opportunities for 
30 lakh youths
Employment opportunities for youths will double if Odisha is given special category status
The remote control of BJD is with 4.5 crore people of Odisha

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp