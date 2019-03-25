Lok Sabha elections: BJD’s battle royal in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Elections are a royal affair in the undivided Ganjam district comprising two Parliamentary constituencies and 15 Assembly segments. But this time, only BJD has fielded candidates from the royal families. The party has nominated three women royals - Usha Devi from Chikiti, Nandini Devi from Sanakhemundi and Kalyani Devi from Paralakhemundi Assembly segments.

BJD’s candidates from royal families have always been in a comfortable position but this time they are likely to face tough fight from their rivals. Usha Devi, a Minister in the Naveen Patnaik Government is not only facing dissidence but is also likely to face a formidable opponent in Manoranjan Dyansamantara of BJP.

Manoranjan, who quit Congress recently, had lost to Usha Devi in the last polls. The leader already enjoys a huge support base in Chikiti. Congress candidate Subash Raut, though a first timer, is a Zilla Parishad member and also has a good hold in the segment.

At Sanakhemundi, Dharakote royal Nandini Devi, who is seeking re-election, is likely to face a tough fight from former MLA Ramesh Jena. Jena was the only Congress MLA from Ganjam district in the 2009 polls and enjoys considerable public support. Bijay Swain, a veteran leader will also try his luck from the constituency on a BJP ticket.

Kalyani Devi, who joined BJD recently, is also not going to have it easy. Though a newcomer, she enjoys support of people. However, on the day her candidature was declared by the party supremo, she faced stiff protest by former BJD MLA K Narayana Rao. She will now face Rao who is contesting from BJP.

Incumbent Parlakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao is seeking re-election from the segment on a Congress ticket.