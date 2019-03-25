Home States Odisha

BJP names candidates for Odisha's two Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats

The saffron party has, so far, declared candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats and 130 Assembly segments.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its list of candidates for two Lok Sabha and nine Assembly seats in Odisha.

Kharavela Swain, who rejoined the party on Monday, will contest from the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, while Prakash Mishra will fight from the Cuttack parliamentary constituency.

Swain, president of the Utkal Bharat, formally joined the BJP here on Monday. Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice as a BJP member.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I rejoined the BJP to dethrone the corrupt and inefficient BJD government in Odisha. I will contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat," said Swain.

Former Odisha DGP and former CRPF DGP, Prakash Mishra, had joined the BJP on Sunday.

Among the nine Assembly seats declared on Monday, Rishabh Nanda, son of BJD's Rajya Sabha member Prashant Nanda, will fight from the Begunia assembly segment on a BJP ticket. Rishabh has recently joined the BJP.

The saffron party has, so far, declared candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats and 130 Assembly segments.

Odisha, which will have Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, has 21 seats and 147 seats, respectively, in both these Houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp