Brahmagiri set for another high-intensity battle

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: The Brahmagiri Assembly segment under Puri Parliamentary constituency is considered one of the most tumultuous seats of the State. Local issues take a backseat in the elections and the traditional rivalry between candidates acquire centrestage.In the Assembly constituency, the fight has been between Congress veteran late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Lulu) and BJD stalwart Sanjay Kumar Dasburma. It has always witnessed high intensity contest among the two even as the senior BJD leader and former minister Dasburma won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

Even after Lulu’s demise, the fight in the Assembly segment this time is between his family members and Dasburma. It does not matter whether Lulu’s daughter Upasana has joined BJP. Raghunath Swain, a local, said a large number of people affected by cyclone Phailin in the constituency are yet to get relief from the State Government. But, it is not an issue in the elections as the fierce rivalry is the only thing that counts. “Even if we do not get assistance for rebuilding our houses, elections are a different ball game in the area. The fight for the seat has always been between followers of Lulu and Dasburma”, he said.

Another fish farmer Rabi Jali of Krushnaprasad block disagreed with the issue but in the same vein concurred on the fight. “There has been huge development work executed in our block but it has nothing to do with traditional fight between the two leaders as supporters of both the leaders were always in a frenzy”, he said.

The segment covers most of the 1,100 sq km of Chilika lake under Krushnaprasad block along with Brahmagiri block. However, there are some who still want the election to be based on issues. Laxman Katei, a fisherman of Mahisha village near Chilika lake, said some parts of the constituency lack proper connectivity.

Boats for transporting people and vehicles between Satapada and Jahnikuda remain out of order most of the time. Similar is the plight of the boat ambulance due to which people residing near the lake have to face serious problems during medical emergencies. Besides, encroachment of the lake by prawn mafia has affected the livelihood of fishermen in the area.