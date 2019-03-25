Home States Odisha

Candidates to face posers from W Odisha farmers 

Farmers from Western Odisha districts will have questions galore for candidates of political parties on issues pertaining to their welfare and development.

Published: 25th March 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Farmers from Western Odisha districts will have questions galore for candidates of political parties on issues pertaining to their welfare and development.The core committee of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) will meet at Bargarh on Monday where farmers representatives from 10 districts will gather to discuss steps taken by elected representatives for their upliftment. 

Convenor of POKSSS Ashok Pradhan said, around 50-60 core members of the farmers’ body from Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sundargarh will attend the meeting where major concerns of farmers that have not been addressed by any party will be listed. After this, the farmer leaders will reach out to voters in their respective districts and ask them to question the candidates about their concerns. 

“We will be distributing leaflets to villagers to convey our objective and request them to confront the candidates in this regard. These politicians have been misguiding farmers with their fake assurances which we want to expose. Through this initiative, we are also trying to educate the farming community about the exploitation they are facing.” Pradhan said. He said POKSSS will seek people’s response to ascertain if the answers of candidates are satisfactory. 

