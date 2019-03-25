Cold storage body calls off indefinite stir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After keeping the cold stores shut for over a month seeking fulfilment of their various demands, the Odisha Cold Storage Association called off its indefinite stir on Sunday.

Association members said, “We have been told that our demands are being actively considered by the Government. However, the implementation of cold storage revival policy is getting delayed due to ensuing General Elections,” said association vice-president Suresh Ranjan Sahu.

The association had downed shutters of all cold stores managed privately since February 22 this year seeking revival package. As a short term revival measure, the Government has agreed to provide 50 per cent electricity subsidy to cold storages for a period of six years, while interest subsidy will be extended once the proposal gets nod from the Finance department, they said.