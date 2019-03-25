Home States Odisha

Cong releases poll stars  

The 40-member list also included names of many national leaders of the party and celebrities.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh top the list of star campaigners which was submitted by OPCC to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar for the ensuing General Elections in the State. 

The 40-member list also included names of many national leaders of the party and celebrities. Cricketer-turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin, actor-turned-politicians Raj Babbar, Khusboo and Nagma, Kathak dancer Sharmistha Mukherjee will add glamour to party’s campaigning in Odisha for the four-phase poll to be held between April 11 and 29. Party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindhia, Gulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh, Sushmita Dev and Ragini Nayak have also been named in the list. 

This part, senior leaders Kamal Nath, TS Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel, G Rudra Raju, Anil Choudhury and Vijayshanthi will visit Odisha to campaign for the party candidates in the State.From Odisha, the party has included names of OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, senior leaders Bhakta Charan Das, Chiranjib Biswal, Pradeep Majhi, RC Khuntia, Jaydev Jena, Narasingha Mishra, Sarat Patnaik, Prasad Harichandan, Jagannath Patnaik, Ganeswar Behera, Ranjib Biswal, Panchanan Kanungo, Sarat Rout, Biswaranjan Mohanty and Sibananda Ray in the list. 

Similarly, the CPI(M) has submitted the list of its star campaigners for Odisha to the CEO. Party’s secretary general Sitaram Yechury tops the list which has names of 12 leaders. Janardan Pati, Ali Kishore Patnaik and Suryakanta Mishra from Odisha are in the list. 

The BJP and ruling BJD have also announced their list of star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and actor-turned-politicians Smriti Irani and Hema Malini will visit Odisha as the star campaigners of the saffron party. The party has also included eight faces from Odia film industry as its star campaigners. 

The list of BJD star campaigners include Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and seven actors from Odia film industry. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren will also campaign in Odisha in support of their party candidates in the State.  
With this, the State is all set to witness a star-studded campaigning by major political parties for the forthcoming polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp