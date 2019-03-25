Cong releases poll stars  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh top the list of star campaigners which was submitted by OPCC to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar for the ensuing General Elections in the State.

The 40-member list also included names of many national leaders of the party and celebrities. Cricketer-turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin, actor-turned-politicians Raj Babbar, Khusboo and Nagma, Kathak dancer Sharmistha Mukherjee will add glamour to party’s campaigning in Odisha for the four-phase poll to be held between April 11 and 29. Party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindhia, Gulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh, Sushmita Dev and Ragini Nayak have also been named in the list.

This part, senior leaders Kamal Nath, TS Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel, G Rudra Raju, Anil Choudhury and Vijayshanthi will visit Odisha to campaign for the party candidates in the State.From Odisha, the party has included names of OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, senior leaders Bhakta Charan Das, Chiranjib Biswal, Pradeep Majhi, RC Khuntia, Jaydev Jena, Narasingha Mishra, Sarat Patnaik, Prasad Harichandan, Jagannath Patnaik, Ganeswar Behera, Ranjib Biswal, Panchanan Kanungo, Sarat Rout, Biswaranjan Mohanty and Sibananda Ray in the list.

Similarly, the CPI(M) has submitted the list of its star campaigners for Odisha to the CEO. Party’s secretary general Sitaram Yechury tops the list which has names of 12 leaders. Janardan Pati, Ali Kishore Patnaik and Suryakanta Mishra from Odisha are in the list.

The BJP and ruling BJD have also announced their list of star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and actor-turned-politicians Smriti Irani and Hema Malini will visit Odisha as the star campaigners of the saffron party. The party has also included eight faces from Odia film industry as its star campaigners.

The list of BJD star campaigners include Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and seven actors from Odia film industry. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren will also campaign in Odisha in support of their party candidates in the State.

With this, the State is all set to witness a star-studded campaigning by major political parties for the forthcoming polls.