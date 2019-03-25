Home States Odisha

Das blames Pradhan for quitting BJP  

Senior leader and former vice-president of the State BJP Raj Kishore Das on Sunday blamed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his decision to quit the saffron party.

Published: 25th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior leader and former vice-president of the State BJP Raj Kishore Das on Sunday blamed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his decision to quit the saffron party.After resigning from BJP, Das said he was ignored and tormented by goons of the Union Minister. Likening Pradhan with Aurangzeb, Das said the former has been systematically eliminating his political opponents from the party. “I have been ignored and tormented for the last five years. 

Unable to take it further, I decided to quit the party which I served for a long time,” he said.
Dismissing Das’ allegations, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said the candidate for Morada Assembly constituency is yet to be announced. Das was in contact with BJD leaders for the last two to three months.

His sudden decision to resign from the BJP indicates that Das has some plan in hand, Mohanty added.Considered to be a good organiser in Mayurbhanj district, fate has not favoured Das who contested several times from Morada and Rairangpur seats from BJP tickets without success.

