Election duty for Forest staff raises questions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The deployment of 39 field staff from Jeypore Forest Division on election duty has raised a question mark on the norms which bar forest staff from such assignment. Sources said the 39 field staff from Jeypore Forest Division in Koraput district were given poll duty exposing the division to timber mafia and poachers. Of these, 25 are forest ground staff while the remaining 14 are ministerial in nature. Deployment of these staff for poll duty will last for nearly a month.

Divisional Forest Officer of Jeypore Aswini Kumar Kar said these postings will not affect patrolling as para forest staff will also be there to guard the forest. “Though a circular restricting posting of Forest department staff on election duty was issued way back, these postings might have been done due to staff crunch,” Kar said. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav also said forest staff cannot be posted on election duty.

He, however, said as per the direction of Election Commission, appointment of polling officials and staff for polls is done by Collectors and these postings are not controlled from the CEO’s office. Koraput Collector and District Election Officer KS Chakravarthy, who is said to have posted these forest staff on poll duty, said barring the ‘exemption list’, posting of officials and staff for elections is done from all departments.

Govt urges EC to exempt Kendu leaf staff from poll job Bhubaneswar: Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Mohapatra said the State Government has urged Election Commission (EC) to exempt officials and staff of his department engaged in procurement of kendu leaves from poll duty. “Since procurement of kendu leaves is generally done during this period, we have requested the poll panel not to post them on election duty which, otherwise, will affect the trade and we will be forced to stop the process,” Mohapatra said.