For BJD, family matters the most

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has reposed faith in sons and brothers of political heavyweights in several constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections, candidates for which were announced by Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. The Chief Minister announced candidates for nine Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first three phases, denying renomination to four sitting MLAs. Prakash Chandra Majhi, brother of ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Majhi has been given ticket for Jharigam constituency in Nabarangpur district.

Ramesh represented Jharigam Assembly constituency for the three consecutive terms and is now the sitting MLA from the seat. Ramesh has been fielded as the BJD Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur by replacing sitting MP Balabhadra Majhi. Balabhadra, who quit BJD and joined BJP, has been nominated as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency. Jharigam Assembly constituency will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Similarly, Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo, son of former Rajya Sabha member and BJD veteran AU Singhdeo, has been pitted against Congress veteran and Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra in Balangir Assembly constituency which will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. Arkesh’s elder brother Kalikesh Singhdeo is the BJD candidate for the Balangir Lok Sabha constituency. Another member from the Balangir royal family, Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo is the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat.

However, five time MLA and former minister Jogendra Behera, who had announced his retirement from electoral politics to pave the way for his son, has been disappointed. The BJD has nominated a new face, Pradeep Behera, from Loisingha constituency in his place. The ruling BJD has also denied ticket to five time MLA and former minister Balabhadra Majhi for Lanjigarh Assembly constituency. Pradeep Dishari, Congress candidate from the constituency in the 2014 polls, who joined BJD recently, has been nominated from the constituency in place of Balabhadra. New faces have been given tickets from Pottangi and Malkangiri Assembly constituencies by denying tickets to sitting MLAs.

While Pitam Padhi has replaced sitting MLA Prafulla Kumar Pangi in Pottangi, the BJD has given ticket Mukunda Sodi in Malkangiri by replacing sitting MLA Manas Madkami. Former speaker of the Assembly and chairperson of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Kishore Kumar Mohanty has been shifted to Brajrajnagar from Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

Congress heavyweight in the region Naba Kishore Das has been retained for Jharsuguda. Das was elected from Jharsuguda consecutively for two terms as a Congress candidate. However, the ruling BJD is yet to announce candidates for Phulbani and Biramitrapur Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. Besides, deputy chief whip in the Assembly Rohit Pujari and Raseswari Panigrahi have been retained for Rairakhol and Sambalpur Assembly seats which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.