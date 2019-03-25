Former DGP joins BJP, tipped to fight from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Director General of Police (DGP) Prakash Mishra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function in the State headquarters of the party here on Sunday amid speculation that he may contest from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. After joining the party, Mishra lambasted the Naveen Patnaik Government saying that there is no future of Odisha under BJD rule. Accusing the ruling dispensation of failing on all fronts, Mishra said the State has suffered the most in the last five years due to misr u l e o f t h e Government. “There is no future of Odisha under BJD rule.

This is high time to bring a change for a better Odisha. We all should work together to achieve our mission,” Mishra said while addressing the ‘Mishran Parva’. The former DG of CRPF said he never thought of joining politics. Since the State is passing through a critical time, he felt the need of doing something for the State by joining politics.

“I never thought of joining politics. But, the style of working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired me a lot and forced me to join the BJP. I look forward to work together to bring an end to BJD misrule by bringing BJP to power in the State and electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again at the Centre,” he added. Praising highly of the post- Pulwama measures taken by the Centre, the retired IPS officer said Modi is the only leader who always thinks about the security of the country. “I have served the country in different positions as an officer.

During my tenure as CRPF DG, I felt that Modi is the only leader who directly monitors security system of the country. He always inspires and encourages the forces. I have been inspired by him a lot,” he said. Mishra joined the saffron camp in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Damodar Rout, Sameer Dey and other top leaders of the party.

He served as state police chief from July 6, 2012 to 2014. The State Government abruptly removed him from the top job in July 2014 and later slapped a Vigilance case against him. The Centre appointed him as the DG of CRPF on December 22, 2014. Later, the Orissa High Court quashed the case against Mishra and reprimanded the State Government for filing a false case.