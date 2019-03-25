Home States Odisha

Frustrated with lack of growth, Balasore villagers seek change

 In the hinterlands of Balasore district, the wind for change is palpable. 

Published: 25th March 2019

By Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE:  In the hinterlands of Balasore district, the wind for change is palpable. With development still a far cry and untouched by the gamut of welfare schemes, the residents of Baga village in Nachinda Gram Panchayat are quite vocal about seeing a new face represent their Assembly constituency of Bhograi.The village remains deprived of road, drinking water, electricity and housing under State Government schemes. Sushil Kumar Sahu, a villager, said he is yet to get free electricity connection despite belonging to BPL category.

“Despite repeated requests to the local leader, I have still not been allotted a house under schemes like Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and others,” he rued. Brundaban Sahu, Jhadeswar Sahu, Umakanta Sahu and Dhananjay Sahu of the village alleged that the BJD leaders and their families have been availing benefits under various Government schemes while genuine beneficiaries are left out. 

They said the village is reeling under acute water scarcity as the sole tube well in the area is inadequate to meet their needs. Similar is the situation when it comes to connectivity and sanitation. In the absence of concrete road, the villagers are forced to carry patients on slings and cots to hospitals at Dahamunda and Kamarda. 

“We have decided not to favour any political party in the ensuing polls. But we need change to ensure development of our village,” said Niyati Sahu, a villager. The village, with a population of 575, has been staunch supporter base of the ruling BJD and have been voting for the party constantly. However, the continued neglect has made them harbour second thoughts this time.

