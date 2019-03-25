Heir we come: Family affair in Sundargarh politics

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: It’s the politics of dynasty that will dominate the polls in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district. Be it daughters or father-son duo, ensuing General Elections will see political families making the head start.

With two daughters of former Congress Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal entering the fray from Sundargarh Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on BJD and Congress tickets respectively, the fight is going to be interesting. If it was not enough, Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat as a Congress nominee while son Rohit Joseph Tirkey is fighting for Birmitrapur Assembly constituency on the party ticket.

Hemananda was pitching for his 35-year-old daughter Sunita Biswal as the Congress Lok Sabha nominee for Sundargarh. But when George bagged the party ticket, Sunita switched her loyalty to BJD on March 9 and secured the ruling party nod for the seat.

On the other hand, two-time sitting MLA of Congress Jogesh Singh joined BJD and bagged the ruling party’s candidature for Sundargarh Assembly seat. Left red-faced after the departure of Sunita and Jogesh, Congress announced Hemananda’s second daughter Amita Biswal as its candidate for Sundargarh Assembly seat. Thirty two-year-old Amita is also the general secretary of the women’s wing of Odisha Congress.

As battle lines have been drawn, sibling rivalry has spilled into Sundargarh politics. And Hemananda seems to be a torn soul caught in the dilemma to ensure victory of one daughter at the cost of the other. Amita has made it clear that she won’t shy away from the electoral rivalry against elder sibling Sunita. Amita said she is not hesitant to highlight the failures of BJD Government and personal relation has no place in her fight. Claiming support of her father, she said as a committed Congress man, he would leave no stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory. “I am born in a political family. I may be new to politics, but politics is not new to me,” she said.

Amita’s in-laws have long been involved in rural politics in Sundargarh. Sunita too is married in Sundargarh. Both believe dynasty politics has been prevalent in the country for long and it is not an issue with voters. Hemanand had introduced his both daughters to politics last year. They belong to the dominant ‘Praja Bhuiyan’ tribe.

Incidentally, Congress has been on the forefront of promoting family politics in the district. Congress nominee for Rajgangpur Assembly segment Dr CS Rajen Ekka is the son of former MP and MLA Christopher Ekka. Similarly, three-time sitting Congress MLA of Talsara Dr Prafulla Majhi is the son-in-law of five-time former legislator of the party late Gajadhar Majhi.