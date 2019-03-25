HSC evaluation from today  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The evaluation of answer sheets of annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations conducted simultaneously by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will commence from Monday.The Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of evaluation of answer sheets at 60 centres set up across the State. While the answer sheets of HSC examination will be evaluated at 52 centres, the SOSC and Madhyama answer papers will be verified at four centres each.

According to BSE office sources, a total 16,030 teachers, including 761 chief examiners, 1,482 deputy chief examiners, 12,256 assistant examiners and 1,522 scrutinisers have been engaged for evaluation of answer sheets of HSC and SOSC examinations while 176 assistant examiners will evaluate Madhyama papers. The evaluation work is expected to be continued for 10 to 12 days.

The examiners have been instructed to report at their respective evaluation centres on March 24 at 10 am.

This year, a total 5,72,699 students, including 5,45,364 regular, 25,008 ex-regular, 2,106 correspondence regular and 221 correspondence ex-regular, had appeared for the annual HSC examination at 2,830 examination centres across the State from February 22 to March 8.Similarly, 3,009 and 12,012 students had appeared for Madhyama and SOSC examinations respectively.