Martyr village neglected: NHRC warns Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned the State Government of coercive action for allegedly neglecting martyr Laxman Naik’s birth place Tentuligumma in Koraput district.

Thickly populated Tentuligumma lacks basic amenities like all-weather road, safe drinking water, healthcare and education. Though Naik fought during the freedom struggle, his native place is yet to get freedom from the shackles of illiteracy and backwardness.

Located at a distance of 120 km from Koraput and 70 km from Malkangiri town, the village is nearly 40 km away from the block headquarters of Boipariguda. The nearest health centre on which people are dependent is 25 km away at Mathili.

Rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who had moved the NHRC against the State Government’s indifferent attitude towards the village, said children of the village are malnourished and women suffer from nutrition deficiency.

“Such is the condition of the village that ambulance never reaches in case of emergencies. Pregnant women are forced to suffer or give birth without medical assistance. Children are deprived of education while senior citizens live in penury. The condition of persons with disability is unbearable,” he pointed out.

“As the Chief Secretary did not submit the action taken report as sought, the rights panel has warned of coercive action under Section 13 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 if he fails to respond within six weeks,” he added.