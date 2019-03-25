Modi storm to hit Odisha campaign on March 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As campaigning for the first phase poll on April 11 gains momentum with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching the BJD juggernaut from Nayagarh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting at Jeypore in Koraput district on March 29. The Jeypore meeting will be immediately followed by another rally at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district on April 1.

The backto- back meeting of the Prime Minister is expected to shore up the BJP poll prospects in at least three parliamentary seats of Koraput, Kalahandi and Balangir, claimed party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra. In the first phase, four parliamentary constituencies (including Berhampur) comprising 28 Assembly segments will go to poll on April 11. The Prime Minister during his last three visits to the State had launched projects worth `20,550 crore.

He launched a slew of projects worth over `1,550 crore in his January 15 visit to Balangir. Modi had visited Odisha on December 24 to inaugurate a new campus of IIT Aragul, besides launching a range of other projects worth over `14,500 crore. His next visit was to Baripada in the tribal- dominated Mayurbhanj district, where he unveiled a basket of projects worth over `4,500 crore on January 5. Prior to the Prime Minister, national BJP vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is coming on a day’s visit to the State on March 26.

He is scheduled to address “Vijay Sankalp Samavesh”, a public meeting at Nimapara in Puri district for party candidate Pravati Parida. The other star campaigners of the party who have given consent to campaign for BJP candidates are Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and national preisident of BJP Janajati Morcha Ram Vichar Netam, Mohapatra said.

The BJP has submitted a list of 40 star campaigners including Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the Chief Electoral Officer.