Mystery shrouds death of  babies

Panic gripped Tandipur panchayat under Patrapur block following the death of four newborns in the last 10 days.

25th March 2019

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Tandipur panchayat under Patrapur block following the death of four newborns in the last 10 days.Suravi Pradhan of Polrajpur village delivered a baby at Patrapur hospital on March 22 and later shifted to MKCGMCH where the baby died on Saturday. Baby Naik of Sahaspur delivered a child on March 12 at the same hospital and a week later, her newborn died. The third case in the hospital was that of Gitanjali Naik of Mahulpada village whose baby met a similar fate. The fourth such case was that of Dipi Mohanty of Rajpur village who delivered at the city hospital and her newborn died after two days when she was discharged. While the reason behind the deaths is yet to ascertained, it has sent shock waves across the panchayat. 

