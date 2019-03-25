Notorious criminal arrested

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Notorious criminal Anil Tirkey, wanted in a series of crimes, was on Sunday nabbed by a special squad of Brahmani Tarang police here following an encounter on Fikruchandi-Rudukupedi forest route in Lathikata block of Sundargarh district.The 26-year-old criminal, with gunshot injury on his right knee, has been admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Reports said BT police station IIC Santosh Kumar Jena said Tirkey was involved in more than 20 criminal cases.