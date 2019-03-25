Home States Odisha

Pravat offers not to contest polls  

Tripathy, however, said the Chief Minister is a pioneer in the country to set high moral value in public life and value-based politics.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sitting BJD MLA from Banki Pravat Kumar Tripathy on Sunday offered not to contest the upcoming General Elections to strengthen the hands of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to pave the way for value-based politics.In a letter to the Chief Minister, Tripathy alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by BJP by implicating him in a chit fund scam case to malign the image of BJD and serve the political design of the saffron party during the by-election to Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

Stating that he was neither a shareholder nor a director of any chit fund company, Tripathy said a telephone call to ‘one person’ for observation of Banki festival was the cause of action against him. “It was nothing but to tarnish my public image with a mala fide intention to malign our party and the leader,” he said and added that ultimately the game plan of BJP did not cut any ice with the people of Banki and Odisha. “It is an admitted fact that today BJD is absolutely popular in our State and my image is clean before the people of Banki,” he said.

Tripathy, however, said the Chief Minister is a pioneer in the country to set high moral value in public life and value-based politics. “As an ordinary member of the party, I should support his stand and not be a burden on him,” he said and offered not to contest the upcoming polls. He has offered himself for organisational work and campaign for the BJD if the party thinks so.Tripathy was elected in the 2014 Assembly polls from Banki Assembly constituency by a margin of over 43,000 votes by defeating his nearest Congress rival Rabindra Kumar Mallik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp