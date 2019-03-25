Pravat offers not to contest polls  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sitting BJD MLA from Banki Pravat Kumar Tripathy on Sunday offered not to contest the upcoming General Elections to strengthen the hands of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to pave the way for value-based politics.In a letter to the Chief Minister, Tripathy alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by BJP by implicating him in a chit fund scam case to malign the image of BJD and serve the political design of the saffron party during the by-election to Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

Stating that he was neither a shareholder nor a director of any chit fund company, Tripathy said a telephone call to ‘one person’ for observation of Banki festival was the cause of action against him. “It was nothing but to tarnish my public image with a mala fide intention to malign our party and the leader,” he said and added that ultimately the game plan of BJP did not cut any ice with the people of Banki and Odisha. “It is an admitted fact that today BJD is absolutely popular in our State and my image is clean before the people of Banki,” he said.

Tripathy, however, said the Chief Minister is a pioneer in the country to set high moral value in public life and value-based politics. “As an ordinary member of the party, I should support his stand and not be a burden on him,” he said and offered not to contest the upcoming polls. He has offered himself for organisational work and campaign for the BJD if the party thinks so.Tripathy was elected in the 2014 Assembly polls from Banki Assembly constituency by a margin of over 43,000 votes by defeating his nearest Congress rival Rabindra Kumar Mallik.