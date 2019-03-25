Home States Odisha

Pujahari joins Cong hand

Ashwini Pujahari joining Congress in presence of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent surgeon and former director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) Ashwini Pujahari joined Congress in presence of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and Odisha in-charge TS Singhdeo at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

Stating that Congress is the only political party in the country which thinks of the weaker sections of people and works for them, Pujahari said democracy is safe in the hands of the grand old party. “After working in the armed forces for 33 years, I have decided to rededicate myself to work for the people,” Pujahari  said.

Welcoming Pujahari to the party, Patnaik said performance of the Congress will be good in the ensuing polls and the party will form Government in Odisha. Congress has given tickets on priority basis to women, youths and persons working for the society, he said.

Singhdeo said there will be triangular fight between BJD, BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections and claimed that the grand old party will form Government in Odisha. 

OPCC vice-president Arjya Kumar Gyanendra, president of Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee Manas Choudhury and senior leaders were present.

