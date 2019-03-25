Home States Odisha

Situation limping back to normalcy in Jeypore

The situation at Labour Colony here returned to normalcy on Sunday following a meeting between peace committee members and residents of Dephaguda and Gopabandhu Nagar.

Published: 25th March 2019

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The situation at Labour Colony here returned to normalcy on Sunday following a meeting between peace committee members and residents of Dephaguda and Gopabandhu Nagar. Two days after the group clash, Koraput district administration formed a peace committee comprising police officials and residents of Dephaguda and Gopabandhu Nagar to resolve the issue.

During the peace committee meeting chaired by Koraput SP KV Singh, the residents agreed to maintain law and order in the areas with the help of police administration. They also resolved to maintain peace in the wake of electioneering.

Singh appealed to both the groups to lodge complaint with the police if any dispute arises relating to this incident and urged them to maintain peace and tranquillity. After the meeting, the SP said the situation is under control and normalcy is returning steadily. However, ban orders under Section 144 of CrPC, which was imposed on Saturday, will remain in force till the situation gets normalised. This apart, investigation is on to nab the culprits involved in the group clash which left several injured, police said. 

On Friday, a group clash erupted between two communities over a trivial issue. After a heated exchange of words, the groups started pelting stones at each other and several persons were injured in the clash.
Four platoons of BSF personnel and three platoons of police forces were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. 

