11 held for clash in Jeypore

Three days after the group clash which left several injured, Jeypore police on Monday arrested 11 persons involved in the incident.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three days after the group clash which left several injured, Jeypore police on Monday arrested 11 persons involved in the incident.

While the situation is under control and normalcy is returning steadily at Labour Colony here, ban orders under Section 144 of CrPC, which was imposed on Saturday, will remain in force and armed police forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Cops are also on the lookout for another 20 persons involved in the clash.

Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath said 11 platoons of police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and police are on high alert in the wake of political activities in the town.   

On Sunday, Koraput district administration had formed a peace committee comprising police officials and residents of Dephaguda and Gopabandhu Nagar to resolve the issue. During the peace committee meeting chaired by Koraput SP KV Singh, the residents agreed to maintain law and order in the areas with the help of police administration. They also resolved to maintain peace in the wake of electioneering.

On Friday, the group clash erupted between the two communities over a trivial issue. After a heated exchange of words, the groups started pelting stones at each other and several persons were injured in the clash.

