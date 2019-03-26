Home States Odisha

Abandoned newborn rescued in Capital

An abandoned newborn boy was rescued from Shastri Nagar area of the Capital on Monday.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An abandoned newborn boy was rescued from Shastri Nagar area of the Capital on Monday.Locals spotted the baby near a drain and rushed him to Capital Hospital. Due to unavailability of a ventilator at hospital’s sick newborn care unit (SNCU), the child was referred to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack. Bhubaneswar Childline officials accompanied the infant to Cuttack.

“The child’s condition is stable. We will lodge a police complaint in this regard,” said CWC member and Childline director Benudhar Senapati.District Child Protection Officer and Director of Women and Child Development Department have been informed and requested to direct Capital Hospital’s officials for keeping a ventilator on standby at SNCU. Once the child is discharged from Sishu Bhawan, he will be produced before CWC.Until the parents of the baby are traced, he will be kept at State Adoption Resource Agency here.

