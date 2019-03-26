BJD chief Naveen files papers for his second seat Bijepur

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday filed his nomination papers for Bijepur Assembly constituency which will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.“I am very happy that I have filed the nomination for Bijepur constituency because of the love and affection of the people of this area. Development of Bijepur would be my top priority,” the Chief Minister said after filing the nomination papers. Asked whether Bargarh district will witness development and get irrigation facility, he said, ‘Jarur’ (definitely).

The Chief Minister, who addressed a public meeting before filing the nomination papers, was accompanied by senior leader Prasanna Acharya, Minister of State for Energy Sushant Singh, Minister of State for Handloom and Textiles Snehangini Chhuria, Bargarh district BJD president Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha and sitting MLA from Bijepur Rita Sahu.

For the first time, the Chief Minister will contest from two seats, Bijepur in Bargarh district and Hinjili in Ganjam district in the upcoming polls. While Naveen has been representing Hinjili Assembly constituency for the last four terms since 2000, he is going to fight for the first time outside his home turf by contesting from Bijepur.

With the nomination of Naveen, Bijepur is going to witness another high voltage election after one year. A by-poll was held in February last year following the death of sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu. BJD candidate Rita Sahu, widow of Sahu, had defeated her nearest BJP rival Ashok Panigrahi by huge margin of 41,933 votes.

The Chief Minister had announced his decision to contest the Assembly election from Bijepur after people from western Odisha requested him to do so. While the BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the seat, former minister and former Bijepur MLA, Ripunath Seth has been announced as Congress candidate from the seat.

Naveen has been elected to Assembly four times in a row from Hinjili constituency under Aska Lok Sabha seat in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Meanwhile, BJP on Monday named party’s state vice-president Pitamber Acharya as its candidate against Naveen Patnaik at Hinjili. Acharya, a senior advocate of Orissa High Court, will make his debut in electoral politics at Hinjili, where polls will be held along with Bijepur in the second phase on April 18. Acharya is the BJP spokesman and was assigned the responsibility of the party’s vice-president two days ago.