CEO restriction on KALIA: BJD alleges coercion by BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Monday alleged that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar is not allowing the State Government to disburse financial assistance under KALIA scheme citing poll code violation under the pressure of BJP.

Describing the CEO’s action as unfortunate and surprising, party spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that the officer is allowing the BJP-led Central Government to disburse money under PM-KISAN Yojana. Earlier, the BJD had levelled similar allegations against BJP and approached the CEO urging him not to stop KALIA assistance to farmers which is due on April 1.

Patra said financial and administrative approvals as well as identification of beneficiaries for KALIA scheme were already completed before the Model Code of Conduct came into force. The BJP is pressurising the CEO to stop disbursement of financial assistance to farmers, he alleged. Alleging that this has exposed the anti-farmer agenda of BJP, Patra announced that BJD will approach the Election Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, describing BJD’s allegations as a false propaganda, BJP State unit vice-president Sameer Mohanty said Odisha Government is not able to disburse financial assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme as it does not have funds. The State Government is yet to submit the list of 36 lakh farmers, who it claims have received financial assistance under KALIA, to the Centre, said Mohanty.

In a separate memorandum to Kumar, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that the BJP through IOCL is using Indane and forcing its dealers to include more new beneficiaries in Ujwala Yojana and provide them benefits under the scheme. Stating that no new beneficiaries can be included in the scheme till the poll code is in force, the BJD delegation alleged that this is yet another attempt to misguide and influence voters.

Alleging that dealers are being forced to affix photographs of BJP leaders on the plastic covers of gas stoves, BJD demanded strong action against Chairman of IOCL and other Corporation’s officials in Odisha.

The BJD also demanded that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) should be restrained from playing the caller tune ‘Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aagey Badh Raha Hai’ which is a developmental slogan theme of the BJP-led Central Government and violates the Model Code of Conduct.