Chauhan turns down Bijepur ticket, dares Pradhan to take on Naveen

Alleging injustice to him after the party nominated Suresh Pujari for Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, Chauhan took to social media to give vent to his anger.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing resentment over ticket distribution, senior BJP leader Subas Chauhan on Monday declined party offer to contest from Bijepur Assembly seat with a suggestion to field Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the take on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Alleging injustice to him after the party nominated Suresh Pujari for Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, Chauhan took to social media to give vent to his anger.“Even after my defeat in 2014 general elections with a slender margin, I have been nurturing the constituency and working hard for betterment of the people for the last five years. I was denied party ticket when the voters of the constituency have made up their mind to vote for the BJP,” Chauhan said in a Facebook post.

The former national convener of Bajrang Dal said when his supporters opposed the party decision to field Pujari, they were threatened by some senior leaders and asked to keep silent.

He claimed that after pressure from his supporters and the people of Bargarh, BJP appointed him as the party’s state vice-president and also offered him ticket to contest from Bijepur Assembly constituency against Naveen.

Chauhan revealed that he earned the ire of the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas for advising him to contest from Bijepur constituency. Since the Chief Minister is contesting from the seat, only a strong leader like Pradhan could give him a good fight.

“However, this proved me very costly. I was asked to contest from the seat for which I was not prepared,” he said.“I am very much with the party and will continue to serve the people, but I won’t contest polls this time,” Chauhan said.

The BJP leader who served for a considerable time in Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the international wing of the Sangh Parivar, claimed that he was given the post of vice-president as pressure mounted on the state leadership to renominate him from Bargarh. He, however, informed the State leadership that he is not ready to accept the post of vice-president.

Chauhan, who lost to BJD’s Prabhas Kumar Singh in 2014 election by a margin of 11,178 votes, is still considered to be popular. Though Pujari hails from Bargarh district, he is more visible in Sambalpur. Sources in the party said Chauhan has an edge over Pujari in Bargarh for his organisational work and public contact.

In response to queries over brewing resentment in the party, Pradhan said, “All the party workers are capable. BJP is worker-driven, respects democracy and decision on a candidate is taken after discussion at Central Election Committee. Resentment is natural when there are multiple capable aspirants.”

