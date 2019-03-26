Home States Odisha

Doctor SP saves lives of 3 men hurt in mishap

In a rare gesture, SP Sharvana Vivek, who is also a doctor, saved the lives of accident victims in the district on Monday.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In a rare gesture, SP Sharvana Vivek, who is also a doctor, saved the lives of accident victims in the district on Monday.Vivek was returning from Gunupur to Rayagada after an official tour when he saw three men lying unconscious on the road. They were going from Mukundpur to Kolnara when their motorcycle slipped on an under-construction road in Kailashkota ghat leaving them injured.

The victims, who had been lying at the spot for more than 15 minutes with severe head injuries, were provided first aid by Vivek and later taken to Kolnara Community Health Centre (CHC) in his official vehicle. At the CHC, he started their treatment without wasting any time but as the condition of one Sushant Kondagiri deteriorated due to profuse bleeding, the SP made arrangements to shift him to District Headquarters Hospital with police escort. From DHH, Kondagiri was shifted to Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital, Koraput. The two other injured were discharged after treatment, hospital sources said.

The SP said, “On no ground, victims of accident or patients who need immediate medical care should be left unattended on road. People should come forward and help such victims without fear. It is not only my duty but also humanity to help them, and my medical experience helped at the right time.” A 2016 batch IPS officer, Vivek recently joined as SP as his first posting after serving as SDPO in Malkangiri district.

