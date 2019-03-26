Home States Odisha

‘Independent’ cloud over major parties

Decision of voters from Kashipur block to back an independent candidate may dent the poll prospects of the BJD, BJP and Congress in Rayagada Assembly constituency.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Shiva Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Decision of voters from Kashipur block to back an independent candidate may dent the poll prospects of the BJD, BJP and Congress in Rayagada Assembly constituency.In fact, three candidates from Kashipur Makarand Muduli, Ambika Majhi and former MLA Bibhisana Majhi on Monday filed their nominations as independents besides the candidates of major political parties.

According to sources, though the people of Kashipur are yet to decide on the candidate to support, the process of forging a consensus is on through rounds of meetings and discussions in different parts of the block.

Rayagada constituency comprises of Rayagada and Kashipur blocks and the latter with its high voter population plays a decisive role in the elections. The people of the region had demanded the three major political parties to give ticket to candidates from their area which is dominated by Jhodia tribals but were left unheeded.

The BJD has fielded three time MLA Lal Bihari Himrika while Congress and BJP have chosen Appalaswamy Kadraka and Basant Kumar Ullaka respectively. Appalaswamy and Basant are new faces in the political circles.

In 2014 General Elections, Makarand Muduli fought from the seat as Congress candidate and BJP fielded Kaliram Majhi. Although Muduli was a strong candidate for the grand old party, he was denied ticket due to issues with his caste certificate. The BJP chose Ullaka, a strong supporter of Jayram Pangi, over Kaliram who is the also the national vice-president of BJP’s SC & ST Cell for ticket.

Muduli has a strong connect with people of Kashipur as he has been fighting for granting ST status for Jhodia community and employment of local youths in UAIL at Doraguda, sources said.Political observers said, voters of Kashipur, who play a major role in determining the fate of contestants in the constituency and  if they back an independent candidate unanimously, it will make the going tough for the major political parties.

