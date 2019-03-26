Home States Odisha

INS Chilika gets new commanding officer

The officers of INS Chilika gave Misra a warm send-off on completion of his three-year tenure.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Commodore Rituraj Sahu took over as the commanding officer of the Indian Navy’s premier sailors’ training establishment, INS Chilika, and Naval Officer in-charge for Odisha on Monday.
He received the charge from Commodore Manish Misra at an impressive ceremonial parade. The officers of INS Chilika gave Misra a warm send-off on completion of his three-year tenure.

Sahu who hails from Chhatrapur is a navigation and direction specialist and was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990. A graduate of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Sahu has undergone staff course at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the higher command course with MPhil in defence and strategic studies at College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

He recently underwent the overseas NDC course at National Defence College, Dhaka in Bangladesh and was conferred with Masters in Strategic and Development Studies (MSDS) from Bangladesh University of Professionals, Dhaka on December 21, 2018. In his 29 years of service, Sahu has held several sea going and staff assignments.

Earlier, he has served in the Directorates of Staff Requirements and Aircraft Carrier Projects at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence at New Delhi. He was part of a team that successfully undertook the Delivery Acceptance Trials of INS Vikramaditya in Russia in 2013.

