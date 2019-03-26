Jagatsinghpur villagers threaten poll boycott

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of as many as 12 panchayats of Raghunathpur block have vowed to boycott the General Elections over absence of 24-hour health services at Redhua Community Health Centre (CHC) despite assurances by authorities concerned.

Redhua CHC is situated in a semi-urban area and thousands of residents of Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur blocks especially the poor depend on it. However, in the absence of adequate number of doctors at the facility, the patients are forced to visit private nursing homes and hospitals. The CHC is running only on pen and paper. Besides shortage of doctors, the CHC also does not have adequate number of nurses, attendants and sweepers. In a bid to facilitate quality and affordable health care for people, the State Government in 2017, had upgraded two Primary Health Centres (PHC)s in Redhua under Raghunathpur block and Borikina under Balikuda to CHCs. However, the two CHCs have failed in their objective. The two facilities also do not have any specialists in medicine, gynaecology and paediatrics, said sources.

Protesting the state of affairs at these CHCs, hundreds of locals had staged a demonstration and sat on a huger strike in front of Redhua CHC on January 15 this year. The agitation continued for seven days. Chief District Medical Officer Maheswer Pradhan had then assured to provide 24-hour health services along with four specialists within two months but nothing has yet been done in this regard.

On Monday, different sections of people including elected representatives of different panchayats and retired teachers united and vowed to boycott the elections. The elected representatives, organizations and youths of 12 panchayats participated in the meeting.