Home States Odisha

Kharbela returns to BJP, to contest from Kandhamal LS seat

BJD and Congress have fielded Achyuta Samant and Manoj Kumar Acharya for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat respectively.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcoming Kharbela Swain to BJP I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After an agonising wait, Utkal Bharat president and former MP Kharbela Swain returned to BJP on Monday with his formal induction into the saffron party and nomination from communally sensitive Kandhamal Parliamentary seat.

“Inspired by strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who successfully projected India as a world power and his fight against corruption from the top, I offered my service to BJP,” Swain said after joining BJP at a simple function here.

Appreciating the belated fight of BJP to dethrone an inefficient and corrupt BJD Government, Swain, a bitter critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said he joined the saffron party to end the 19 years of misrule of the regional outfit.

A three-time BJP MP from Balasore from 1998, Swain severed ties with BJP in December, 2009 following difference with the party’s State leadership. He floated a new political outfit Utkal Bharat in February, 2010 to take on the ruling BJD and opposition Congress.

Dubbing Swain’s return to BJP as ‘home coming’, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said party workers never considered the former as leader of another party.

BJD and Congress have fielded Achyuta Samant and Manoj Kumar Acharya for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat respectively.

On the day, the BJP named former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra for Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency and candidates for 10 Assembly seats. Mishra, who was also the DG of CRPF, joined BJP on Sunday.

In a surprise move, the central election committee of BJP cleared the name of the party’s State vice president Pitambar Acharya for Hinjili Assembly seat which is represented by Naveen from 2000 onwards. The BJP also named Rishabh Nanda, son of BJD’s Rajya Sabha Member Prashant Nanda, as its candidate from Begunia Assembly segment.

Other BJP candidates include Dinesh Jain from Jharsuguda, Debendra Mahapatro from Rairakhol, Badrinarayan Dhal from Bhandaripokhari, Pradip Nayak from Bhadrak, Debanarayan Pradhan from Phulbani, Samapad Swain from Paradip and Biswaranjan Jena from Jatni.The BJP has, so far, declared candidates for 17 Lok Sabha and 131 Assembly seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharbela Utkal Bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp