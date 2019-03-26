Home States Odisha

Leopard hide traders gang busted, three held

The trio have been identified as Md Ashan and Md Rahimuddhin of Jhatiali village and Sirish Chandra Mohanta of Dhatikibeda within Karanjia police limits.

BARIPADA: Karanjia forest officials of Mayurbhanj district on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of animal hide smugglers and arrested three persons. The officials also seized a 122 cm long leopard hide from their possession.

Karanjia Assistance Conservator of Forest (ACF) Batakrushna Padhi said acting on a tip-off, a special team comprising forest officials Pradeep Kumar Patnaik, Suramohan Behera and Saroj Kumar Panda was formed.

As per the direction of Karanjia Divisional Forest Officer P Behera, the squad had kept a close eye on the movement of the accused. The official caught Ashan and Rahimuddhin red-handed near Kankada under Dudhani forest range on Saturday night when they were carrying the animal hide on a motorcycle from Tato to Karanjia. During interrogation, the duo named Sirish for his involvement in the racket. Sirish was arrested on Sunday, said the forest official.

While the leopard’s age is around five to six years, its gender is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is on to nab others who are involved in the racket. The hide traders have been arrested under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act-1972. They were produced in Karanjia Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday.

