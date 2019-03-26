Naveen flags off BJD campaign vans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off election campaign vans of the party for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Around 350 LED vans will tour villages across the State to inform voters about the ruling party’s achievements during its 19 year reign in Odisha. The vehicles will also highlight BJD’s promises, programmes and policies. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State will be held simultaneously in four phases from April 11.