No gain for BJP, BJD in martyr’s land

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: SIKHAR village under Naugaon tehsil still mourns its fallen hero Prasanna Kumar Sahu who was martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack on Februrary 14. India’s fierce reprisal and the air strike on terrorist camps at Balakot 12 days later has, though, brought them some solace.

Sahu’s wife Minarani and the villagers expressed their happiness over the air strike and urged the Union Government to continue to strike hard on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and eliminate the scourge completely.

However, if the Balakot strike is said to improve poll prospects of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, who has not spared any platform to evoke nationalistic sentiments in the country, neither the villagers nor the martyr’s family members appear to be influenced.

As the elections approach, the BJP’s claims of avenging the Pulwama martyrs and the hefty compensation and other announcements by the BJD Government in the State have no impact on the electoral decisions of the people. The reason, the whole region is a traditional support base of the Congress which is yet to be broken.

The village is under Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency which had elected Congress MLA Chiranjib Biswal in 2014. Biswal is in the fight to retain the seat in the upcoming elections.

Sarpanch of Sikhar panchayat Akshya Kumar Jena said nearly eighty per cent people of the village are identified as strong supporters of Congress. “Provision of compensation and other assistance to the families of martyrs will not pay any dividend in the elections for political parties and they have decided to vote for Congress in the coming polls,” he said.

Minarani said her family members will vote for the party which has a strong support base in the village. “There is no chance of us voting in favour of BJD or BJP,” she added.Apart from immediate release of `25 lakh compensation, the State Government has failed to initiate any step on its other promises, Minarani alleged.

The State Government had committed to name the local school, road from Sikhar Ghat bridge to Balibhaunri and a park after Prasanna apart from erection of the martyr’s memorial in the village. However, not a single assurance has been fulfilled yet, she rued.

Minarani, though, admitted she has no difficulties in sustaining her family of three in Sahu’s absence because of the monetary support provided by the State Government and different social organisations and individuals. Her daughter Luni Sahu is a pursuing her graduation in Arts in Kakatpur and son Jagan is a student of Nimapara college.

So far, Minarani has received `25 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund apart from donations by several organisations and individuals. She, however, is yet to get any compensation from the Central Government. The widow has only got `10,000 to `15,000 towards his husband’s salary.

According to the villagers, there was a constant stream of political leaders to pay tributes to the martyr for a few days. But it soon died down, may be due to the realisation that there wasn’t any electoral dividend for them, they stated.