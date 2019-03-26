Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly elections 2019: BJP fields Sanat Gadtia against BJD chief Naveen Patnaik in Bijepur

Sanat Kumar Gadtia, who had deserted the BJP for BJD in 2008, returned to the party ahead of the Bijepur by-poll in February 2018.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field Sanat Kumar Gadtia against Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik in the Bijepur seat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP on Monday night announced the name of veteran politician Gadtia for the seat.

Gadtia, who had deserted the BJP for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2008, returned to the party ahead of the Bijepur by-poll in February 2018.

BJP has fielded its state Vice President Pitambar Acharya to contest against Patnaik in the Hinjili Assembly seat.

For the first time, Patnaik will contest from two Assembly seats -- Bijepur and Hinjili.

The Congress has replaced Ram Krishna Panda with Shambhunath Panigrahi in Hinjili.

Odisha, which will witness Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, has 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Sanat Gadtia Naveen Patnaik BJD Odisha Assembly elections 2019 Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp