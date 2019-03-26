Home States Odisha

Parents seek grace marks in two subjects

The parents body has also sought liberal marking in Mathematics set 1 and 3.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh on Monday sought grace marks in Hindi and Science subjects for students who have appeared the annual CBSE Class X exams this year. The parents body has also sought liberal marking in Mathematics set 1 and 3.

Mahasangh co-chairman Mohan Patnaik said while the Hindi paper of CBSE Class X this year had no proper instruction for students in two questions, a question in science paper was out of syllabus. Apart from this, the set 1 and 3 of mathematics question paper were comparatively difficult than set 2.

“The students should be given eight grace marks in Hindi paper and four grace marks in science and liberal marking for mathematics paper,” Patnaik said. Meanwhile, the Mahasangh members alleged that many private schools in the state are not selling the NCERT books as instructed by CBSE.

“Most of the private and public schools are selling books of other publications, especially from Class I to Class VIII, which is a clear violation of CBSE order issued last year,” said an association member Prasanna Bisoi.

