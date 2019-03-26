Home States Odisha

Patnagarh blast case: HC denies bail to Punjilal

The Orissa High Court on Monday denied bail to Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of Patnagarh wedding gift blast incident.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday denied bail to Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of Patnagarh wedding gift blast incident.The single bench of High Court, comprising Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, observed the nature and gravity of the accusation, severity of punishment in case of conviction and conduct of the petitioner in trying to escape from jail besides the possibility of influencing witness and manipulating proof in the case while rejecting Punjilal’s bail.

Prima facie, the court observed that Punjilal had masterminded the crime to seek revenge against Soumya Sekhar’s mother who had replaced Punjilal as principal of the college.Two persons, Soumya Sekhar (the groom) and his grandmother died in the blast in February 2018. Soumya Sekhar’s wife Reema Rani sustained critical burn injuries.

Punjilal had moved the Orissa HC after his bail petition was rejected by the Court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) in June last year. Punjilal had attempted to flee from Patnagarh sub-jail after provoking the jail inmates and was shifted to Balangir jail.

Crime Branch of Odisha police had arrested Punjilal on April 25, last year under Sections 302 and 307 of IPC besides the Explosive Offences Act. 

