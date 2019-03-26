Home States Odisha

Probe ordered into Baijayant’s alleged use of video campaign vans

Panda is the BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Monday ordered Kendrapara Collector-cum-District Election Officer to probe the alleged use of video campaign vehicles by BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda in violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Panda is the BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. The District Election Officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and furnish a report at the earliest for necessary action, said an official. Accusing the BJP of violating the poll code, a BJD delegation had lodged a complaint with the CEO on March 23 stating that Panda had engaged a video campaign vehicle in Kendrapara without obtaining required permission from the Election Commission.   

Officials said action in this matter will be taken by the CEO only after getting a report from the district Collector. Meanwhile, the CEO has asked all district Collectors as well as commissioners of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Municipal Corporation to remove all surrogate advertisements put up by any oil company near petrol bunks, private firms or Government departments in favour of a particular political party.  

“We have instructed the Collectors to identify such advertisements and hoardings and remove them immediately,” the CEO said.

Both BJP and BJD have moved the CEO several times seeking action against each other over use of surrogate advertisements to promote schemes such as Ujjwala and KALIA implemented by Central and State Government respectively.

