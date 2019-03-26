Home States Odisha

Puri temple repair: ASI files status report in HC

In the affidavit, the ASI also said the repair work of 12 periphery temples on the premises of Srimandir had already been completed and work on four other temples is on progress.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday filed the status report through an affidavit before Orissa High Court on the progress of repair work of Nata Mandap (dancing hall) and periphery temples of Jagannath temple at Puri.

ASI’s counsel Chandrakant Pradhan submitted the affidavit apprising the court that as per the advice of IIT-Madras, the structural health monitoring system was commissioned at the Nata Mandap on December 20 last year. The data recorded in 76 days of monitoring through internet-based assessment was available to IIT-Madras directly through the Wave Data Monitoring System of Encardio-Rite Electronics. Basing on the data available from the structural health monitoring system, IIT-Madras submitted a report to the ASI.

As per the observation and advice of IIT-Madras, in addition to existing structural health monitoring system installed earlier, similar instruments have been commissioned for checking remaining stone beams of the Nata Mandap. Besides, arrangements have been made for monitoring the structural behaviour of the iron beams below the distressed stone beams, the ASI stated.

In the affidavit, the ASI also said the repair work of 12 periphery temples on the premises of Srimandir had already been completed and work on four other temples is on progress.Amicus curiae NK Mohanty, on the other hand, put an objection stating that the instrument used for observation of structural behaviour of Nata Mandap is defective.

Hearing the case, the division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra asked the amicus curie to file a reply to the affidavit submitted by the ASI. The court posted next date for hearing on the case to April 8.

