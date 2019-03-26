Home States Odisha

Rajkishore joins BJD, dares BJP leaders

Senior BJP leader Rajkishore Das joined BJD on Monday, two days after ending his 40-year-old association with the saffron party.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Rajkishore Das joined BJD on Monday, two days after ending his 40-year-old association with the saffron party. Soon after his joining, Das dared BJP leaders dreaming to be Odisha Chief Minister to contest against him from Morada Assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district.

Das formally joined BJD along with his supporters during an induction programme at the party’s headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Das, who was the State vice-president of BJP and a political heavyweight in Mayurbhanj district, had resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

Targeting Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without naming him, he alleged that some leaders in BJP with chief ministerial ambitions are playing with the political future of senior leaders in the party.
According to sources, Das was an aspirant for Morada Assembly seat in Mayurbhanj, from where his had lost to BJD’s Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo in 2014 elections. He was overlooked by BJP this year.

The BJP, however, described Das as a selfish person and said the party had fielded him thrice in Assembly elections during the last 15 years but he failed to come out successful.General secretary of Koraput district BJP Bhagaban Petia and several other leaders also joined the BJD on Monday at Naveen Nivas in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp