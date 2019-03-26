Home States Odisha

Strength show of parties as nominees file papers

The sleepy town of Jeypore came alive as thousands of supporters of BJD, BJP and Congress laid siege to the roads in support of party candidates who filed their nominations on Monday.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance stuck in traffic congestion as a nomination rally passes by in Berhampur on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The sleepy town of Jeypore came alive as thousands of supporters of BJD, BJP and Congress laid siege to the roads in support of party candidates who filed their nominations on Monday.Vehicular traffic was disrupted on major roads for hours as candidates were taken in massive processions towards Jeypore Sub Collector’s office for filing papers. Police had to deploy Paramilitary force to control the crowd.

In a show of might, all the three political parties ensured that their candidates are accompanied by huge rallies. While former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda’s nomination rally saw the participation of rural BJD supporters including SHG members, Congress nominee Tara Prasad Bahinipati’s procession was attended by his supporters from Jeypore and Borrigumma block.

BJP candidate Goutam Samantaray, who is facing protest from a section of leaders within the party over his candidature, too had a good number of supporters in his nomination rally.According to sources, around `one crore was spent by the parties to organise the nomination rallies for their respective candidates.

On the day, BJP nominee Khageswar Pujari and Padmini Diyan of BJD filed their nomination papers for Kotpad Assembly segment.  Three days back, Congress candidate for Kotpad Chandra Sekhar Majhi had filed his papers.

