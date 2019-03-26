Ticket trouble for BJP in Jajpur Assembly seat

Amulya Pati By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: THE candidate selection of BJP in the Assembly segments of Jajpur district seems to be spelling more trouble for the party than improving its prospects in the upcoming polls.

Serious discontentment is brewing with the local party organisation in at least four seats to the extent of sabotaging the chances of its candidates. The situation is such that those who have not been given ticket by the party are likely to file nomination papers as independent and split the votes. The party has nominated Amar Nayak from the Barchana Assembly constituency. But, this has not gone down well with State BJP secretary Simantini Jena. Jena said gross injustice was meted out to her. “I have been working for the party in Barachana for the last five years and I should have been nominated from the constituency,” she said.

Simantini urged the party to rethink its decision. She was the party candidate from the seat in the 2014 polls and lost senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy. Another party leader Udayanath Sahu is also upset over Nayak’s nomination from the constituency. Similar resentment has been brewing in the Dharmasala unit of BJP after Surendra Kumar Panda was denied ticket. Upset over the party’s decision to field Ramesh Chandra Parida from the seat, hundreds of Panda’s supporters gathered at the BJP office at Kuakhia Bazaar and staged a protest. The agitators threatened to resign enmasse from BJP if the candidate was not changed.

In Bari Assembly constituency, former Jajpur district unit president of BJP Asutosh Parida was a ticket aspirant. Parida is an active member of the party since the 90s and has been strengthening the party organisation in Bari for the past two decades. But, BJP has nominated Biswaranjan Mallick to contest from the seat. His candidature has been opposed within the local party organisation and supporters of Parida on grounds that he had joined the saffron party only a couple of years back.

Similarly, a section of party workers are opposing the candidature of Biswajit Nayak in Korei Assembly constituency. Although a number of senior leaders including former MLA Sanchita Mohanty were aspiring for a ticket from the seat, the saffron party nominated Nayak who had left Congress and joined BJP in 2017. A poll analyst said, “The party has imposed more faith on turncoats than its own workers in at least six constituencies of the district. Many senior leaders and workers have expressed discontentment over selection of candidates and this may mar the saffron party’s prospects in the district.”